Amenities
619 Berry Chase Way Available 08/08/20 Centrally Positioned 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Experience contemporary sophistication and elegance in this lovely three-story Townhouse located in the heart of Cary. With over 2,300 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features exquisite light, fabulous proportions and a magnificent layout. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and traditional touches.
FIRST LEVEL:
~Welcoming Entryway with hardwoods and crown molding
~Graciously proportioned Guest Suite with walk-in Closet and private Bath that opens to the back Patio
SECOND LEVEL:
~Impressive Kitchen complimented with dark cabinets, granite countertops, SS Appliances, pantry and beautifully crafted island bar
~Bright Dining Room that opens to the back deck
~Spacious Family Room highlighted with hardwoods, crown molding and abundant light
~Powder Room
THIRD LEVEL:
~Generous Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-closet and spa-like Bath
~Two secondary Rooms with Full Bath
~Laundry Room (washer and dryer included)
Having access to the 1 Car Garage, Patio, Deck, Community Pool/Tennis/Playground complete this warm and inviting property. This prime address is near many parks, greenways, shopping/dining and top rated schools. Easy access to I40, 540, RTP and RDU.
Available 8/8/2020
Pets Negotiable
Tenant maintained Washer/Dryer
Move In Costs:
$1,695 First Month's Rent
$1,695 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
(RLNE3724698)