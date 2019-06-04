All apartments in Cary
619 Berry Chase Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

619 Berry Chase Way

619 Berry Chase Way · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

619 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 619 Berry Chase Way · Avail. Aug 8

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2310 sqft

Amenities

619 Berry Chase Way Available 08/08/20 Centrally Positioned 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Experience contemporary sophistication and elegance in this lovely three-story Townhouse located in the heart of Cary. With over 2,300 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features exquisite light, fabulous proportions and a magnificent layout. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and traditional touches.

FIRST LEVEL:
~Welcoming Entryway with hardwoods and crown molding
~Graciously proportioned Guest Suite with walk-in Closet and private Bath that opens to the back Patio

SECOND LEVEL:
~Impressive Kitchen complimented with dark cabinets, granite countertops, SS Appliances, pantry and beautifully crafted island bar
~Bright Dining Room that opens to the back deck
~Spacious Family Room highlighted with hardwoods, crown molding and abundant light
~Powder Room

THIRD LEVEL:
~Generous Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-closet and spa-like Bath
~Two secondary Rooms with Full Bath
~Laundry Room (washer and dryer included)

Having access to the 1 Car Garage, Patio, Deck, Community Pool/Tennis/Playground complete this warm and inviting property. This prime address is near many parks, greenways, shopping/dining and top rated schools. Easy access to I40, 540, RTP and RDU.
Available 8/8/2020
Pets Negotiable
Tenant maintained Washer/Dryer
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,695 First Month's Rent
$1,695 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

(RLNE3724698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Berry Chase Way have any available units?
619 Berry Chase Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Berry Chase Way have?
Some of 619 Berry Chase Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Berry Chase Way currently offering any rent specials?
619 Berry Chase Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Berry Chase Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Berry Chase Way is pet friendly.
Does 619 Berry Chase Way offer parking?
Yes, 619 Berry Chase Way does offer parking.
Does 619 Berry Chase Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Berry Chase Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Berry Chase Way have a pool?
Yes, 619 Berry Chase Way has a pool.
Does 619 Berry Chase Way have accessible units?
No, 619 Berry Chase Way does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Berry Chase Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Berry Chase Way does not have units with dishwashers.
