Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

619 Berry Chase Way Available 08/08/20 Centrally Positioned 4 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Cary Townhouse - Experience contemporary sophistication and elegance in this lovely three-story Townhouse located in the heart of Cary. With over 2,300 square feet of living spaces, this 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features exquisite light, fabulous proportions and a magnificent layout. It's open floor plan offers an exceptional blend of clean modern amenities and traditional touches.



FIRST LEVEL:

~Welcoming Entryway with hardwoods and crown molding

~Graciously proportioned Guest Suite with walk-in Closet and private Bath that opens to the back Patio



SECOND LEVEL:

~Impressive Kitchen complimented with dark cabinets, granite countertops, SS Appliances, pantry and beautifully crafted island bar

~Bright Dining Room that opens to the back deck

~Spacious Family Room highlighted with hardwoods, crown molding and abundant light

~Powder Room



THIRD LEVEL:

~Generous Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-closet and spa-like Bath

~Two secondary Rooms with Full Bath

~Laundry Room (washer and dryer included)



Having access to the 1 Car Garage, Patio, Deck, Community Pool/Tennis/Playground complete this warm and inviting property. This prime address is near many parks, greenways, shopping/dining and top rated schools. Easy access to I40, 540, RTP and RDU.

Available 8/8/2020

Pets Negotiable

Tenant maintained Washer/Dryer

===============================================================

Move In Costs:

$1,695 First Month's Rent

$1,695 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



