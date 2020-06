Amenities

Prime Wake county location very close to RTP. Absolutely beautiful end unit townhome in McCrimmon at the Park subdivision. 3 BR, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage.Open floor plan, great kitchen with maple cabinets. Stone front. Great privacy at the back. Community pool and playground a few steps away. Fridge, washer anddryer included. A must see! Walk to lots of shopping options. Easy access to Davis Drive and Hwy 55, 540 and I-40! Great schools. Available Now!