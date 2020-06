Amenities

3 level Townhome in Camden at Cary Park in heart of West Cary. 3bdrms with attached full bathroom to each. First floor with guest suite with full bath and oversized 1 car garage. Hardwoods throughout second floor. kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, island, crown molding, stainless steel appliances. Back to wood area, walking to shopping & dinning.