Amenities
4010 Strendal Drive Available 08/08/20 Stunning 2-Car Garage 4BR w/Guest Suite in Main Level Home at Evans Farm, Cary! Available in August! - Feature open floor plan, wood-look flooring; beautiful kitchen w/granite counter tops, tile backsplash & SS apps next to breakfast room. Fireplace in the living room. Guest suite w/full bath on main level. Ceiling fans Huge loft, spacious master bedroom and 2 secondary room upstairs. Master bath w/dual vanity. W&D. Easy & convenient location to RTP/Duke/UNC/NCSU, I-540, I-40 & I-147. Must See!!
This unit will be managed by landlord.
(RLNE2398786)