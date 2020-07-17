All apartments in Cary
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4010 Strendal Drive

4010 Strendal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Strendal Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
4010 Strendal Drive Available 08/08/20 Stunning 2-Car Garage 4BR w/Guest Suite in Main Level Home at Evans Farm, Cary! Available in August! - Feature open floor plan, wood-look flooring; beautiful kitchen w/granite counter tops, tile backsplash & SS apps next to breakfast room. Fireplace in the living room. Guest suite w/full bath on main level. Ceiling fans Huge loft, spacious master bedroom and 2 secondary room upstairs. Master bath w/dual vanity. W&D. Easy & convenient location to RTP/Duke/UNC/NCSU, I-540, I-40 & I-147. Must See!!
This unit will be managed by landlord.

(RLNE2398786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Strendal Drive have any available units?
4010 Strendal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Strendal Drive have?
Some of 4010 Strendal Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Strendal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Strendal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Strendal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Strendal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Strendal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Strendal Drive offers parking.
Does 4010 Strendal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Strendal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Strendal Drive have a pool?
No, 4010 Strendal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Strendal Drive have accessible units?
No, 4010 Strendal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Strendal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 Strendal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
