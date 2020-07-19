313 Glen Echo Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Enjoy a beautiful wooded lake and Lochmere Golf Club just moments from several major area roads and highways around the Raleigh & Cary areas. This quiet area offers convenience to everything in RDU. This area has a very natural feel with all the enjoyments of kayaking, jogging, and biking nearby with great amenities like tennis courts, playground and pool. You will be just moments from Downtown Raleigh, and Cary/Crossroads Plaza. You really feel like you’re in a country setting without the commute!



………….



Enjoy the famous Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve nearby

Beautiful wooded view right near the lake

Winding walkways with lake view

Boat ramp and Dock for use of residents

Cute peek-through wall in kitchen

Tons of storage space in washer/dryer closer

Ceiling fans throughout

Spacious walk-in closets throughout

Chic, modern tile in master shower

Great shelving for storage in master bath

Exterior maintenance included

Landscaping included

Water included

Trash included

Gorgeous pool with appointments

Lots of greenspace

Charming playground

Tennis courts

Healthy walking trails

Lovely mature, lush landscaping

Gorgeous granite counters

Oversize cabinets

Modern, open floorplan

High-end fixtures, faucets & hardware

Cozy fireplace

Custom lighting throughout

Washer & dryer

Famous Lochridge Community



.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen