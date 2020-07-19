313 Glen Echo Ln

Amenities
Enjoy a beautiful wooded lake and Lochmere Golf Club just moments from several major area roads and highways around the Raleigh & Cary areas. This quiet area offers convenience to everything in RDU. This area has a very natural feel with all the enjoyments of kayaking, jogging, and biking nearby with great amenities like tennis courts, playground and pool. You will be just moments from Downtown Raleigh, and Cary/Crossroads Plaza. You really feel like you’re in a country setting without the commute!
………….
Enjoy the famous Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve nearby
Beautiful wooded view right near the lake
Winding walkways with lake view
Boat ramp and Dock for use of residents
Cute peek-through wall in kitchen
Tons of storage space in washer/dryer closer
Ceiling fans throughout
Spacious walk-in closets throughout
Chic, modern tile in master shower
Great shelving for storage in master bath
Exterior maintenance included
Landscaping included
Water included
Trash included
Gorgeous pool with appointments
Lots of greenspace
Charming playground
Tennis courts
Healthy walking trails
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Gorgeous granite counters
Oversize cabinets
Modern, open floorplan
High-end fixtures, faucets & hardware
Cozy fireplace
Custom lighting throughout
Washer & dryer
Famous Lochridge Community
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen