Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:20 PM

313 Glen Echo Ln

313 Glen Echo Lane · (919) 296-1134
Location

313 Glen Echo Lane, Cary, NC 27518
Lochmere

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. Jul 31

$1,390

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy a beautiful wooded lake and Lochmere Golf Club just moments from several major area roads and highways around the Raleigh & Cary areas. This quiet area offers convenience to everything in RDU. This area has a very natural feel with all the enjoyments of kayaking, jogging, and biking nearby with great amenities like tennis courts, playground and pool. You will be just moments from Downtown Raleigh, and Cary/Crossroads Plaza. You really feel like you’re in a country setting without the commute!

………….

Enjoy the famous Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve nearby
Beautiful wooded view right near the lake
Winding walkways with lake view
Boat ramp and Dock for use of residents
Cute peek-through wall in kitchen
Tons of storage space in washer/dryer closer
Ceiling fans throughout
Spacious walk-in closets throughout
Chic, modern tile in master shower
Great shelving for storage in master bath
Exterior maintenance included
Landscaping included
Water included
Trash included
Gorgeous pool with appointments
Lots of greenspace
Charming playground
Tennis courts
Healthy walking trails
Lovely mature, lush landscaping
Gorgeous granite counters
Oversize cabinets
Modern, open floorplan
High-end fixtures, faucets & hardware
Cozy fireplace
Custom lighting throughout
Washer & dryer
Famous Lochridge Community

.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Glen Echo Ln have any available units?
313 Glen Echo Ln has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Glen Echo Ln have?
Some of 313 Glen Echo Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Glen Echo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
313 Glen Echo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Glen Echo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Glen Echo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 313 Glen Echo Ln offer parking?
No, 313 Glen Echo Ln does not offer parking.
Does 313 Glen Echo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Glen Echo Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Glen Echo Ln have a pool?
Yes, 313 Glen Echo Ln has a pool.
Does 313 Glen Echo Ln have accessible units?
No, 313 Glen Echo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Glen Echo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Glen Echo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
