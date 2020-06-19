309 Bargate Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom floor plan boasts a thoughtfully designed living/dining room space, excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private patio or balcony. The upgraded kitchen features all white appliances and plentiful cabinets and storage. The master bedroom, glowing with natural light, includes an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite half-bathroom with single vanity, and shower with built-in shelving. The unique, jack-and-jill style bathroom allows for a separate half-bathroom for guests. Additional highlights of the unit include a large outdoor storage closet, and select units include a full-size washer and dryer!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.