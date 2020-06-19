All apartments in Cary
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

309 Bargate Drive

309 Bargate Drive · (919) 724-4431
Location

309 Bargate Drive, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt K · Avail. now

$985

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom floor plan boasts a thoughtfully designed living/dining room space, excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private patio or balcony. The upgraded kitchen features all white appliances and plentiful cabinets and storage. The master bedroom, glowing with natural light, includes an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite half-bathroom with single vanity, and shower with built-in shelving. The unique, jack-and-jill style bathroom allows for a separate half-bathroom for guests. Additional highlights of the unit include a large outdoor storage closet, and select units include a full-size washer and dryer!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Bargate Drive have any available units?
309 Bargate Drive has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Bargate Drive have?
Some of 309 Bargate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Bargate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Bargate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Bargate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Bargate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Bargate Drive offer parking?
No, 309 Bargate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 309 Bargate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Bargate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Bargate Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Bargate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Bargate Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Bargate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Bargate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Bargate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
