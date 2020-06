Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, 3 story Townhouse in West Cary. Cary Park subdivision. 3 bedrooms with private baths.Ground level has 3rd bedroom.Stainless appliances in Kitchen, washer & dryer,hardwoods in living areas, tile i n master, recessed lighting, granite counters, tile back splash, blinds, ceiling fans,Extra large 1 car garage and over sized deck.Community Pool! Close to 540 and restaurants and shopping! Min from the new Cary YMCA, Walk to doctors and shopping. Close to RTP, I 40 and I 540