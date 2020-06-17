All apartments in Cary
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
131 Barclay Valley Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

131 Barclay Valley Drive

131 Barclay Valley Drive · (919) 882-7742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Barclay Valley Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 5 Bedroom/ 4 Bath home in desirable Cary location convenient to shopping, dining and highways! Rocking chair front porch, Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances open to famiily room and gas log fireplace. Large screened porch and fenced backyard. Formal dining room & hardwoods on 1st floor. Upstairs, lg master bedroom and bath with jetted tub, his/hers vanities, lg walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths and huge bonus room. 2 car garage. Home is offered furnished or unfurnished for April 1, 2020 move-in date. Community pool, playgrounds, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts and much more! Landlord believes residence contains approx 3500 sq. ft. of Living Area, Tenant shall independently verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Barclay Valley Drive have any available units?
131 Barclay Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Barclay Valley Drive have?
Some of 131 Barclay Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Barclay Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Barclay Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Barclay Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Barclay Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Barclay Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Barclay Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 131 Barclay Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Barclay Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Barclay Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 131 Barclay Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 131 Barclay Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Barclay Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Barclay Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Barclay Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
