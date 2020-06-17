131 Barclay Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 5 Bedroom/ 4 Bath home in desirable Cary location convenient to shopping, dining and highways! Rocking chair front porch, Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances open to famiily room and gas log fireplace. Large screened porch and fenced backyard. Formal dining room & hardwoods on 1st floor. Upstairs, lg master bedroom and bath with jetted tub, his/hers vanities, lg walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths and huge bonus room. 2 car garage. Home is offered furnished or unfurnished for April 1, 2020 move-in date. Community pool, playgrounds, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts and much more! Landlord believes residence contains approx 3500 sq. ft. of Living Area, Tenant shall independently verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.