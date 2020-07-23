All apartments in Cary
102 Amblewood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 3:39 PM

102 Amblewood Drive

102 Amblewood Drive · (919) 724-4431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Amblewood Drive, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom townhome boasts a thoughtfully designed living room flowing right into the fully upgraded kitchen/dining room space. Modern, espresso-colored cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, including an over-the-range microwave, and a rich, wood-look floor. Upstairs, the master bedroom, glowing with natural light, includes a wall-to-wall closet. Additional highlights of the unit include two additional hall closets, a full-size washer and dryer, and a semi-private back patio!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Amblewood Drive have any available units?
102 Amblewood Drive has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Amblewood Drive have?
Some of 102 Amblewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Amblewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Amblewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Amblewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Amblewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 Amblewood Drive offer parking?
No, 102 Amblewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 102 Amblewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Amblewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Amblewood Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Amblewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Amblewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Amblewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Amblewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Amblewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
