102 Amblewood Drive

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our gorgeous, two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom townhome boasts a thoughtfully designed living room flowing right into the fully upgraded kitchen/dining room space. Modern, espresso-colored cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, including an over-the-range microwave, and a rich, wood-look floor. Upstairs, the master bedroom, glowing with natural light, includes a wall-to-wall closet. Additional highlights of the unit include two additional hall closets, a full-size washer and dryer, and a semi-private back patio!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.