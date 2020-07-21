All apartments in Cabarrus County
11002 Dry Stone Drive

11002 Dry Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11002 Dry Stone Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 BR + LOFT/BONUS has 3 FULL bathrooms and is located in desirable Cabarrus Crossing subdivision. This corner lot home is fully fenced. Spacious kitchen has plenty of counter tops and cabinetry and an expansive pantry. Opens to a large great room with fireplace. Large master bedroom suite has a double-sink vanity and garden tub and plenty of closet space. There are two more secondary bedrooms as well as a loft/bonus area, which makes great additional space for relaxing or having fun! This sought after neighborhood has a community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have any available units?
11002 Dry Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have?
Some of 11002 Dry Stone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 Dry Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11002 Dry Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 Dry Stone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 Dry Stone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 11002 Dry Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11002 Dry Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11002 Dry Stone Drive has a pool.
Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 11002 Dry Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11002 Dry Stone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11002 Dry Stone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11002 Dry Stone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
