11002 Dry Stone Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

This 3 BR + LOFT/BONUS has 3 FULL bathrooms and is located in desirable Cabarrus Crossing subdivision. This corner lot home is fully fenced. Spacious kitchen has plenty of counter tops and cabinetry and an expansive pantry. Opens to a large great room with fireplace. Large master bedroom suite has a double-sink vanity and garden tub and plenty of closet space. There are two more secondary bedrooms as well as a loft/bonus area, which makes great additional space for relaxing or having fun! This sought after neighborhood has a community pool and playground.



Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.