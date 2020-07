Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga cats allowed parking pool 24hr laundry

North Asheville Apartments near DowntownOur North Asheville apartment community is located within walking distance to UNC-Asheville, downtown Asheville, over 30 dining establishments and so much more! Our community is conveniently on the public bus and UNCA shuttle route. Our unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and town homes define Asheville's historic charm with authentic hardwood floors and a mature landscape of rolling hills. Our refreshed interiors include washer and dryer connections, digital thermostats, ceiling fans, brand new black GE appliances, upgraded track lighting and more.