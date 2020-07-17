All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 8 Morse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
8 Morse Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

8 Morse Drive

8 Morse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Morse Street, Asheville, NC 28806

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1.5 brick ranch on the west side of Asheville. Pets considered! - This 70's brick ranch on .31 acres has great storage and big basement. Pets are considered!

$1450/month, $1450 security deposit

Email Michele avlshowings@nestrealty.com

The Deets:
3 bedrooms
1.5 bathrooms
Big Kitchen with new laminate, new stove and dishwasher
Laundry area with washer/dryer in basement
Single car garage
4 Season porch
Large Basement with carpentry area
Pets considered with fee

$40 application fee (background and credit check) $1450/month, $1450 security deposit

Only Nest Property Management has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Nest Property Management is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.rentwithnest.com/asheville/

(RLNE5858486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Morse Drive have any available units?
8 Morse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 8 Morse Drive have?
Some of 8 Morse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Morse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8 Morse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Morse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Morse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8 Morse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8 Morse Drive offers parking.
Does 8 Morse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Morse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Morse Drive have a pool?
No, 8 Morse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8 Morse Drive have accessible units?
No, 8 Morse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Morse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Morse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Morse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Morse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr
Asheville, NC 28801
The District
100 District Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr
Asheville, NC 28806
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28804
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr
Asheville, NC 28806

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with ParkingAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCJohnson City, TNSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NC
Elizabethton, TNParker, SCWade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown AshevilleFive Points
Grove Park Sunset

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman