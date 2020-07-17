8 Morse Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom, 1.5 brick ranch on the west side of Asheville. Pets considered! - This 70's brick ranch on .31 acres has great storage and big basement. Pets are considered!



$1450/month, $1450 security deposit



Email Michele avlshowings@nestrealty.com



The Deets:

3 bedrooms

1.5 bathrooms

Big Kitchen with new laminate, new stove and dishwasher

Laundry area with washer/dryer in basement

Single car garage

4 Season porch

Large Basement with carpentry area

Pets considered with fee



$40 application fee (background and credit check)



Only Nest Property Management has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Nest Property Management is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.rentwithnest.com/asheville/



