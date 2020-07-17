8 Morse Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 brick ranch on the west side of Asheville. Pets considered! - This 70's brick ranch on .31 acres has great storage and big basement. Pets are considered!
$1450/month, $1450 security deposit
Email Michele avlshowings@nestrealty.com
The Deets:
3 bedrooms
1.5 bathrooms
Big Kitchen with new laminate, new stove and dishwasher
Laundry area with washer/dryer in basement
Single car garage
4 Season porch
Large Basement with carpentry area
Pets considered with fee
$40 application fee (background and credit check)
Only Nest Property Management has the authority to rent this property.
***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Nest Property Management is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.rentwithnest.com/asheville/
