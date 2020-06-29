Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly bike storage e-payments online portal

Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison. With 4,000 square feet of retail and office space on the first floor and residential units above, The Harrison offers a newly constructed boutique apartment experience unlike any other in Asheville.