Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $250;
Additional: Pest Control: $5/month; Tenant Liability: $13/month; Electric Service provided by Duke Energy; Cable/Internet provided by AT&T; Water is individually metered and added to your monthly rent statement
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one pet; $400 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: The Harrison is a pet friendly building. We do observe a two-pet limit, and dog breed restrictions.
Parking Details: $40 (optional, limited to one per apartment).