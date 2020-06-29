All apartments in Asheville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

The Harrison

257 Broadway Street · (828) 417-3755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Five Points

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,175

Studio · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,225

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Harrison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison. With 4,000 square feet of retail and office space on the first floor and residential units above, The Harrison offers a newly constructed boutique apartment experience unlike any other in Asheville.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $250;
Additional: Pest Control: $5/month; Tenant Liability: $13/month; Electric Service provided by Duke Energy; Cable/Internet provided by AT&T; Water is individually metered and added to your monthly rent statement
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one pet; $400 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: The Harrison is a pet friendly building. We do observe a two-pet limit, and dog breed restrictions.
Parking Details: $40 (optional, limited to one per apartment).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Harrison have any available units?
The Harrison has 16 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Harrison have?
Some of The Harrison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
The Harrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Harrison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Harrison is pet friendly.
Does The Harrison offer parking?
Yes, The Harrison offers parking.
Does The Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Harrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Harrison have a pool?
No, The Harrison does not have a pool.
Does The Harrison have accessible units?
Yes, The Harrison has accessible units.
Does The Harrison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Harrison has units with dishwashers.
Does The Harrison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Harrison has units with air conditioning.
