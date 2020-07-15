Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking

At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here. Now accepting VIP applicants for first selection at the Grand Opening in June 2020. White Oak’s exceptionally appointed apartments feature one- or two-bedroom floor plans, allowing residents the flexibility to find a space that meets their needs. With community amenities that include a new fitness center, a "bark park" for dogs, and 24-hour emergency maintenance, our goal is to provide you with everything you need to live comfortably. At the end of the day, our apartments are designed with our residents in mind. Contact us today to schedule a showing!