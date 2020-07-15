All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like White Oak Grove Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
White Oak Grove Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

White Oak Grove Apartments

275 Hazel Mill Road · (828) 383-9108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-003 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 09-002 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 01-203 · Avail. now

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Oak Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here. Now accepting VIP applicants for first selection at the Grand Opening in June 2020. White Oak’s exceptionally appointed apartments feature one- or two-bedroom floor plans, allowing residents the flexibility to find a space that meets their needs. With community amenities that include a new fitness center, a "bark park" for dogs, and 24-hour emergency maintenance, our goal is to provide you with everything you need to live comfortably. At the end of the day, our apartments are designed with our residents in mind. Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Oak Grove Apartments have any available units?
White Oak Grove Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does White Oak Grove Apartments have?
Some of White Oak Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Oak Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
White Oak Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Oak Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, White Oak Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does White Oak Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, White Oak Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does White Oak Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, White Oak Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does White Oak Grove Apartments have a pool?
No, White Oak Grove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does White Oak Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, White Oak Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does White Oak Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Oak Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does White Oak Grove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, White Oak Grove Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in White Oak Grove Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr
Asheville, NC 28804
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way
Asheville, NC 28704
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd
Asheville, NC 28803
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr
Asheville, NC 28806
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street
Asheville, NC 28801

Similar Pages

Asheville 2 BedroomsAsheville Apartments with Gym
Asheville Apartments with ParkingAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity