Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

33 Bryant Street Available 07/01/20 West AVL - Modern, Furnished Rental - Come make Asheville home!



This modern, open-plan, beautiful home is fully furnished and ready for you! Great location. Community Recreation Center just around the corner, excellent travel links to all areas, minutes to downtown AVL.



Furnished

Year Lease



Downstairs

Open Plan LR/DR

Kitchen with pantry

Separate Laundry Room

Access to back porch and yard

1/2 Bathroom



Upstairs

2 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms



Hardwood Floors

Ceiling fans throughout

Covered Front Porch

Covered Back Porch

Outdoor storage under the porch for bikes, etc.

Good closet space

Central Heat/AC

Tankless Hot Water Heater

Dogs considered with $300 Refundable deposit per dog (up to 2)

No Smoking



$1850.00 Per Month / $1850.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)



**For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5150697)