Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

33 Bryant Street

33 Bryant Street · (828) 712-3075
Location

33 Bryant Street, Asheville, NC 28806
Burton Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 Bryant Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
33 Bryant Street Available 07/01/20 West AVL - Modern, Furnished Rental - Come make Asheville home!

This modern, open-plan, beautiful home is fully furnished and ready for you! Great location. Community Recreation Center just around the corner, excellent travel links to all areas, minutes to downtown AVL.

Furnished
Year Lease

Downstairs
Open Plan LR/DR
Kitchen with pantry
Separate Laundry Room
Access to back porch and yard
1/2 Bathroom

Upstairs
2 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms

Hardwood Floors
Ceiling fans throughout
Covered Front Porch
Covered Back Porch
Outdoor storage under the porch for bikes, etc.
Good closet space
Central Heat/AC
Tankless Hot Water Heater
Dogs considered with $300 Refundable deposit per dog (up to 2)
No Smoking

$1850.00 Per Month / $1850.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)

**For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5150697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Bryant Street have any available units?
33 Bryant Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Bryant Street have?
Some of 33 Bryant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Bryant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 33 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Bryant Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 33 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Bryant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Bryant Street has units with air conditioning.
