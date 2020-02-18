Amenities
33 Bryant Street Available 07/01/20 West AVL - Modern, Furnished Rental - Come make Asheville home!
This modern, open-plan, beautiful home is fully furnished and ready for you! Great location. Community Recreation Center just around the corner, excellent travel links to all areas, minutes to downtown AVL.
Furnished
Year Lease
Downstairs
Open Plan LR/DR
Kitchen with pantry
Separate Laundry Room
Access to back porch and yard
1/2 Bathroom
Upstairs
2 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Hardwood Floors
Ceiling fans throughout
Covered Front Porch
Covered Back Porch
Outdoor storage under the porch for bikes, etc.
Good closet space
Central Heat/AC
Tankless Hot Water Heater
Dogs considered with $300 Refundable deposit per dog (up to 2)
No Smoking
$1850.00 Per Month / $1850.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)
**For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5150697)