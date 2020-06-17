25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great Studio apartment in Heart of Downtown East West Asheville - Sunny, Spacious Studio: Steps from Beacham’s Curve in West Asheville, this freshly renovated studio is 700 sq. ft. This downstairs unit has new kitchen appliances, washer dryer hook-up, two closets, mini-split system for a/c and heat, great patio for entertaining or container gardening, plenty of natural light through the ample windows, and laundry hook-ups.



Additional utilities fee of $100 includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn care, and one off-street parking spot.



Sorry, no pets.

No smoking or vaping.



$35 application fee (credit & background check) $1000/month, $1000 security deposit



Email avlshowings@nestrealty.com to schedule your showing!



Only Nest Property Management has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Nest Property Management is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.rentwithnest.com/asheville/



