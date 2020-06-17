All apartments in Asheville
25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001.
25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001

25 Ridgelawn Road · (828) 713-4226
Location

25 Ridgelawn Road, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Studio apartment in Heart of Downtown East West Asheville - Sunny, Spacious Studio: Steps from Beacham’s Curve in West Asheville, this freshly renovated studio is 700 sq. ft. This downstairs unit has new kitchen appliances, washer dryer hook-up, two closets, mini-split system for a/c and heat, great patio for entertaining or container gardening, plenty of natural light through the ample windows, and laundry hook-ups.

Additional utilities fee of $100 includes water, sewer, garbage, lawn care, and one off-street parking spot.

Sorry, no pets.
No smoking or vaping.

$35 application fee (credit & background check) $1000/month, $1000 security deposit

Email avlshowings@nestrealty.com to schedule your showing!

Only Nest Property Management has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Nest Property Management is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.rentwithnest.com/asheville/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have any available units?
25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have?
Some of 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 pet-friendly?
No, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 offer parking?
Yes, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 offers parking.
Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have a pool?
No, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have accessible units?
No, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Ridgelawn Road unit 001 has units with air conditioning.

