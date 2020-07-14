All apartments in Apex
Bell Apex
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Bell Apex

4000 Spotter Dr · (919) 263-5613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6103 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 6104 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 4301 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6301 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Unit 8301 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Apex.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
business center
internet cafe
online portal
Bell Apex offers luxury apartment living in a convenient location. Our affordable apartments are located within walking distance of downtown Apex, Apex High School (#1 Rated High School by U.S News), and Apex Community and Hunter Street Parks. Apex, NC listed as the #1 Place to Live 2015! (Money Magazine – 50 Best Places to Live 2015)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all mixes of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Apex have any available units?
Bell Apex has 9 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Apex have?
Some of Bell Apex's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Apex currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Apex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Apex pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Apex is pet friendly.
Does Bell Apex offer parking?
Yes, Bell Apex offers parking.
Does Bell Apex have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Apex offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Apex have a pool?
Yes, Bell Apex has a pool.
Does Bell Apex have accessible units?
Yes, Bell Apex has accessible units.
Does Bell Apex have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Apex has units with dishwashers.
