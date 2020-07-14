Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all mixes of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20