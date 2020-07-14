Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish

fee: $300

limit: 3

rent: $20

restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all mixes of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.

Dogs fee: $300 limit: 2 rent: $20