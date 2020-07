Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! There is truly no neighborhood setting in St Louis area that offers such rich history and excitement as the Washington Avenue Loft District. In the heart of the city, the swirling nightlife, top notch restaurants, intimate cafes, intriguing art galleries and many unique shops are only some of the amenities to be enjoyed. And the commute to work will take less time than it takes to finish your latte. Just steps away from the City Museum, the Arch, Laclede`s Landing, the Riverfront, and all of your favorite sporting venues- living where you play takes on a whole new meaning.