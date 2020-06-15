901 Washington Avenue.

Amenities
Luxury 2 story penthouse loft in a premier location! Professionally designed, stylish & tasteful, this loft is ideal for your urban living dream! Walk into an open floor plan w/featured natural timber posts, wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors & ample amount of natural light! The main floor boasts custom designed kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, large center island w/breakfast bar & gas cooktop, granite countertops and SS backsplash! Gorgeous master suite w/wood ceiling, designer light fixtures, exposed brick walls & a huge master bath finished in elegant colors featuring dual sink vanity, large soaking tub, & a separate shower with subway tile surround and frameless shower glass. Main floor laundry & half bath complete 1st floor. Upstairs features 2nd bedroom w/hardwood flooring & a full bath finished in slate tile. Private rooftop patio with downtown views! Included: 2 underground garage parking spots, gas, trash, water, internet, recycling. Tenant pays electric.