901 Washington Avenue.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:53 AM

901 Washington Avenue

901 Washington Avenue · (314) 280-9996
Location

901 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury 2 story penthouse loft in a premier location! Professionally designed, stylish & tasteful, this loft is ideal for your urban living dream! Walk into an open floor plan w/featured natural timber posts, wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors & ample amount of natural light! The main floor boasts custom designed kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, large center island w/breakfast bar & gas cooktop, granite countertops and SS backsplash! Gorgeous master suite w/wood ceiling, designer light fixtures, exposed brick walls & a huge master bath finished in elegant colors featuring dual sink vanity, large soaking tub, & a separate shower with subway tile surround and frameless shower glass. Main floor laundry & half bath complete 1st floor. Upstairs features 2nd bedroom w/hardwood flooring & a full bath finished in slate tile. Private rooftop patio with downtown views! Included: 2 underground garage parking spots, gas, trash, water, internet, recycling. Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 901 Washington Avenue have any available units?
901 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 901 Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 901 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 901 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 901 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 901 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 901 Washington Avenue has accessible units.
Does 901 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

