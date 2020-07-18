All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:45 PM

6527 Odell Street

6527 Odell Street · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6527 Odell Street, St. Louis, MO 63139
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,313

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281244

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 987 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, central air, and ceiling fans. With access to a detached garage, porch and backyard. Minutes away from I-44. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6527 Odell Street have any available units?
6527 Odell Street has a unit available for $1,313 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6527 Odell Street have?
Some of 6527 Odell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6527 Odell Street currently offering any rent specials?
6527 Odell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6527 Odell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6527 Odell Street is pet friendly.
Does 6527 Odell Street offer parking?
Yes, 6527 Odell Street offers parking.
Does 6527 Odell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6527 Odell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6527 Odell Street have a pool?
No, 6527 Odell Street does not have a pool.
Does 6527 Odell Street have accessible units?
No, 6527 Odell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6527 Odell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6527 Odell Street has units with dishwashers.
