Last updated June 26 2020 at 10:47 PM

4429 Neosho Street

4429 Neosho Street · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Bevo Mill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Studio · 1 Bath · 1297 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home coming to the market soon! This unit has 1297 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air and ceiling fans. With access to porch, deck and a flat lot. Minutes away from I-55. Pet friendly.

We will let you know when this home is available then you can take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Neosho Street have any available units?
4429 Neosho Street has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Neosho Street have?
Some of 4429 Neosho Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Neosho Street currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Neosho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Neosho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Neosho Street is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Neosho Street offer parking?
No, 4429 Neosho Street does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Neosho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Neosho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Neosho Street have a pool?
No, 4429 Neosho Street does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Neosho Street have accessible units?
No, 4429 Neosho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Neosho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Neosho Street has units with dishwashers.
