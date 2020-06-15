All apartments in St. Louis
4057 Potomac

4057 Potomac Street · (314) 644-7746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
St. Louis
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4057 Potomac Street, St. Louis, MO 63116
Tower Grove South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4057 Potomac · Avail. now

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Tower Grove South Charmer- HOUSE over 1,000 sq/ft - Come take a look at this great home near Gravois Plaza. Hardwood floors throughout, clean unfinished basement and fenced in backyard. Street parking only. TONS of storage space between the attic and basement. Large retro bathroom. Sun room off the back of the house by the kitchen. Dishwasher included! Washer/dryer hook ups. Close to Tower Grove park, Morgan Ford shops and restaurants, South Grand shops and restaurants and less than a block away from Friendly's sport bar!

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant including lawn care. Sorry, no pets allowed at this time.

Click here for a virtual tour! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwJ56p1tCYw

Application Process:
- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee
- credit check
- background check
- landlord check/references
- proof of income/employment verification

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4057 Potomac have any available units?
4057 Potomac has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 4057 Potomac currently offering any rent specials?
4057 Potomac isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4057 Potomac pet-friendly?
No, 4057 Potomac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 4057 Potomac offer parking?
No, 4057 Potomac does not offer parking.
Does 4057 Potomac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4057 Potomac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4057 Potomac have a pool?
No, 4057 Potomac does not have a pool.
Does 4057 Potomac have accessible units?
No, 4057 Potomac does not have accessible units.
Does 4057 Potomac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4057 Potomac has units with dishwashers.
Does 4057 Potomac have units with air conditioning?
No, 4057 Potomac does not have units with air conditioning.
