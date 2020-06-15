4057 Potomac

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Tower Grove South Charmer- HOUSE over 1,000 sq/ft - Come take a look at this great home near Gravois Plaza. Hardwood floors throughout, clean unfinished basement and fenced in backyard. Street parking only. TONS of storage space between the attic and basement. Large retro bathroom. Sun room off the back of the house by the kitchen. Dishwasher included! Washer/dryer hook ups. Close to Tower Grove park, Morgan Ford shops and restaurants, South Grand shops and restaurants and less than a block away from Friendly's sport bar!



All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant including lawn care. Sorry, no pets allowed at this time.



Click here for a virtual tour! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwJ56p1tCYw



Application Process:

- $40 for singles, $65 married couple- non refundable fee

- credit check

- background check

- landlord check/references

- proof of income/employment verification



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2412737)