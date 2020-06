Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.



Wide open floor plans, tall ceilings, and huge warehouse style windows make these lofts highly desirable. The Move-in Special is 1/2 off first full month's lease on a 13 month lease with good credit and rental history.



The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer are provided in-unit. Other amenities include access to rooftop deck splash pool and shared barbecue grill perfect for rooftop gatherings!



Must give current resident 24 hours notice for appointment.



No Pets Allowed



