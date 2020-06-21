All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 1827 S. Plaza Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
1827 S. Plaza Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1827 S. Plaza Ave.

1827 South Plaza Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1827 South Plaza Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804
Southern Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House in Glendale School District for $795! - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home has a 1 car garage, deck, central heat & air, washer/dryer hookups, electric, stove, dishwasher, and allows pets. Freshly painted!

$795 Rent
$795 Security Deposit (Minimum)

School Districts:
Pershing Elementary & Middle
Glendale

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our showing policies have changed. If you would like to see this property, please drive by the home first. Then call our office at 417-887-0501 to arrange an appointment. We will need some basic information before an appointment is set. Most appointments will be in the afternoon.
All applications must be filled out online. If you have questions, please call or email at info@getpaul.com
Our office is closed to walk-in customers/tenants due to the virus and complying with the intent of the City Ordinance. Stay safe, and practice social distancing.

Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.

*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service

*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you! are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.

(RLNE4075823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. have any available units?
1827 S. Plaza Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. have?
Some of 1827 S. Plaza Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 S. Plaza Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1827 S. Plaza Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 S. Plaza Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 S. Plaza Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1827 S. Plaza Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 S. Plaza Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. have a pool?
No, 1827 S. Plaza Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1827 S. Plaza Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 S. Plaza Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 S. Plaza Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1530 E Erie St
Springfield, MO 65804
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue
Springfield, MO 65804
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St
Springfield, MO 65803
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd
Springfield, MO 65803
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield