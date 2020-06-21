1827 S. Plaza Ave.

Amenities

3 Bedroom House in Glendale School District for $795! - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home has a 1 car garage, deck, central heat & air, washer/dryer hookups, electric, stove, dishwasher, and allows pets. Freshly painted!



$795 Rent

$795 Security Deposit (Minimum)



School Districts:

Pershing Elementary & Middle

Glendale



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our showing policies have changed. If you would like to see this property, please drive by the home first. Then call our office at 417-887-0501 to arrange an appointment. We will need some basic information before an appointment is set. Most appointments will be in the afternoon.

All applications must be filled out online. If you have questions, please call or email at info@getpaul.com

Our office is closed to walk-in customers/tenants due to the virus and complying with the intent of the City Ordinance. Stay safe, and practice social distancing.



Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.



*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance, trash service



*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!



