229 Apartments for rent in Republic, MO📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 S Main Ave
525 South Main Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 2 story 3 bedroom house detached garage large living room nice size bedrooms big back yard with shed located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3356836)
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1310 S Normandy
1310 S Normandy Ave, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1325 sqft
1310 S Normandy Available 06/15/20 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout - Brand new patio home/duplex (2018) with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The living room connects the kitchen and bedrooms! All bedrooms are spacious and newly
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
638 N Phelps
638 North Phelps Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1064 sqft
Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Republic Schools!! - ACT NOW!! DON'T WAIT.....This Home will not last long!! It has a Nice size Living room, Big Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counters, dining area with a pantry.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2437 E Willow
2437 Willow Street, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1335 sqft
2437 E Willow Available 04/20/20 Newer Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout & Great Location! - This great floorplan has everything that is popular with most of buyers today.
1 of 14
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
311 W Grace
311 W Grace St, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1335 sqft
311 W Grace Available 11/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath with Open Kitchen and Family Room ~ Great Family Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The dining room connects the living room to the kitchen and bar
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5613 W Sunflower
5613 Sunflower Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Newer Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout & Neighborhood Pool / Courts! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! The open living room connects to the kitchen and bar area! The bedrooms are spacious and newly carpeted with walk-in
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4720 W. Skyler
4720 Skyler Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
4720 W. Skyler Available 06/26/20 - 4720 W.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5557 W Longleaf
5557 Longleaf Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
5557 W Longleaf Available 06/15/20 Newer Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout & Neighborhood Pool & Courts! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! The open living room connects to the kitchen and bar area! The bedrooms are
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1071 Blackwood
1071 Blackwood Road, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1462 sqft
1071 Blackwood This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. It has 1,462 square feet. Rent is $995, due on the 1st of every month.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
5393 Butternut
5393 Butternut Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage, spread over a spacious 1,600 square feet! NO PETS! Rent is $1,100, due on the 1st of every month.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
5343 Soapberry Ct.
5343 Soapberry Court, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
5343 Soapberry Ct - This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. It is located in Bent Tree Subdivision. Trash is included, along with a neighborhood pool and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Ewing
8 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$610
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2427 W Deerfield
2427 West Deerfield Street, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
2427 W Deerfield Available 08/01/20 Great Location 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex - Very nice 2 bedrooms 2 full bath 1 car garage duplex. Walk-in master closet, lawn care included. Available to view July 15th.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4239 W Maple St
4239 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
Cozy 2 bedroom house with attached garage and covered parking back patio big yard beautiful hardwood floors pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348038)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1018 N Brown Ave
1018 North Brown Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Great home with large yard and carport. (RLNE3268011)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D
4131 South Glenn Avenue, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom town home available now! Completely remodeled! - Very nice Town homes in Wilson Creek Subdivision - 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield Acres - Bissett
1 Unit Available
3235 W Calhoun St
3235 West Calhoun Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$695
Cozy 4 bedroom house with front porch deck leading to back yard located near shopping pet friendly close bus line (RLNE3339009)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4426 W Billings St
4426 West Billings Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$550
1581 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3348934)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Republic rentals listed on Apartment List is $950.
Some of the colleges located in the Republic area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Missouri State University-Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Republic from include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, and Branson.