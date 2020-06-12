Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1335 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1310 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1535 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Parkwood
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Ewing
8 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Parkwood
12 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1442 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1188 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mark Twain
1 Unit Available
2442 S. Fort
2442 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1310 sqft
2442 S. Fort Available 07/07/20 LEASING - (RLNE5853397)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sequiota
1 Unit Available
3652 S. Juniper
3652 S Juniper Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1360 sqft
Very Sharp 3 BR 2 Bath Home in Quiet Southeast Neighborhood - This is a newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home home with a very comfortable split bedroom floor plan. Separate walk in utility room for washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central
1 Unit Available
609 S Grant
609 South Grant Avenue, Springfield, MO
- 609 S.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2933 E Bennett
2933 East Bennett Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1400 sqft
2933 E Bennett Available 06/15/20 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 living area home in great SE Springfield location - Freshly updated 3 bedroom home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheman Avenue Project Area
1 Unit Available
1033 N. National
1033 North National Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
1033 N. National Available 07/13/20 LEASING - This is a beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house with a fenced yard, and a car port. Lawn care is included! (RLNE5818111)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doling Park
1 Unit Available
1118 E Evergreen St.
1118 East Evergreen Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1360 sqft
Available Now!!! - 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath 1 car manual garage (RLNE5805458)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1219 South Plaza
1219 South Plaza Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1336 sqft
Huge Sun Room, Oak Grove Area - South East Springfield - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Home Boast of a Large Living Area, Fireplace, Open Floor Plan, Huge Sun Room, Exposed Beams, Fresh Paint, some New Lights & Ceiling Fans, Large

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Phelps
1 Unit Available
1121 S Roanoke Ave
1121 South Roanoke Avenue, Springfield, MO
Available NOW! - Available now! This fabulous, craftsman style Phelps Grove beauty is remodeled and ready to rent! 4 beds, 3 baths, and a STUNNING kitchen! Some of the great features include original hardwood flooring throughout, a beautiful deck,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Young Lilly
1 Unit Available
4409 W. Madison St.
4409 Madison Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1111 sqft
REDUCED - 4409 W. MADISON ST.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rountree Area
1 Unit Available
1227 E Belmont
1227 East Belmont Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
- (RLNE5544502)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robberson
1 Unit Available
2306 N. Rogers
2306 North Rogers Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$695
1042 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bath home - This home has one bedroom on the ground floor with the living area and bath and kitchen and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen and bath were totally remodeled. Nice storage building in the back yard.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central
1 Unit Available
1303 W College
1303 W College St, Springfield, MO
1303 W College Available 08/01/20 HUGE LOFT - The ALAMO!! Available August 1 - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!! CALL FOR A VIDEO WALK THROUGH!! Huge 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom loft on west College. Close to downtown. Close to Campus.

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $702 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $702 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

