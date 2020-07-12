Apartment List
201 Apartments for rent in Downtown Springfield, Springfield, MO

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
8 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 10 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm
1147 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
780 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - Live right next to campus at 1147 E.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 E Madison
404 East Madison Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
864 sqft
404 E Madison Available 07/26/20 - 404 E.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2121 sqft
4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1148 E. Elm
1148 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
1148 E. Elm Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3/BR, 1/Bath unit near MSU campus and Downtown Springfield - This large 3/BR, 1/Bath house is conveniently located near MSU campus.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B
350 South John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1458 sqft
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
1138 E Walnut
1138 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1138 E Walnut in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Elm
1138 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1138 E. Elm Available 07/15/20 4/BR House Steps Away From MSU Campus! - Charming 4/Br, 1.5/Bath house is on Elm street, close to MSU and Downtown Springfield.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Springfield
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 W College
1303 W College St, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
1303 W College Available 08/01/20 HUGE LOFT - The ALAMO!! Available August 1 - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!! CALL FOR A VIDEO WALK THROUGH!! Huge 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom loft on west College. Close to downtown. Close to Campus.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
940 E Webster St
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Fully Furnished Suites Available! - Fully furnished suites! Everything is included, from linens, to furniture and even kitchen utensils! (RLNE3466833)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 S Market Ave
717 South Market Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 story 3 bedroom house cute front porch nice size back yard located near shopping and bus line pet friendly (RLNE3394631)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
632 W Nichols St
632 West Nichols Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly (RLNE3389089)

