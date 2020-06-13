Apartment List
179 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Ewing
9 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$610
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$616
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Parkwood
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Bradford Park
10 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$719
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1121 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Midtown
3 Units Available
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Meador Park
3 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Brentwood
9 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$580
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Bradford Park
18 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$706
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1149 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Doling Park
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
7 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Parkwood
9 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$620
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 10 at 09:45pm
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
Downtown Springfield
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, MO

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

