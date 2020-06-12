30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Bradford Park
16 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Mark Twain
6 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Parkwood
11 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Bradford Park
11 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
11 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Parkwood
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Ewing
9 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Brentwood
8 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Downtown Springfield
6 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
6 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Downtown Springfield
2 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Doling Park
1 Unit Available
916 W Della St
916 West Della Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1006 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Home - To view this home Apply Now! This home has been totally remodeled with so many perks!! One car detached Garage, Nice front porch, Tile Entry way with a large closet, Large living room, 2 Good Size Bedrooms, 2

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B
350 South John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1458 sqft
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
317 S. South Avenue Unit 201
317 South Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
2 Br, 2 Ba, Loft Condo In Historic Downtown - This Luxurious, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1575 sqft Loft Condo is located on the 2nd floor of the Historic 1880 Build Building located in the heart of Historic Downtown Springfield.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
Trails End
1655 South Ingram Mill Road, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$735
922 sqft
Newly Renovated Apartments! - These apartments are fully renovated! More property updates are coming soon, including a fully gated community with controlled access & exterior updates! You can't beat this location! You will be just seconds away

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Walnut Street
1 Unit Available
1213 E St Louis St
1213 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Historic loft/business this almost 1/2 acre property is ideal for owner occupant business or tenant subsidized rent. Located on historic route 66 just north of MSU home of the Springfield Cardinals.

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $702 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $702 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

