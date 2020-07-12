/
196 Apartments for rent in Ewing, Springfield, MO
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Ewing
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
877 S Homewood Ave
877 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom house island in kitchen dinning room fenced in back yard with deck pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410848)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3254 W Lombard St
3254 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$875
charming 4 bedroom house attached garage fireplace and bath in master bedroom large fenced in yard pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3340014)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2936 W Lombard St
2936 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Spacious 2 story 2 bedroom house large yard located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line (RLNE3338019)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 S Newton Ave
1350 South Newton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
Cozy 3 bedroom house large yard great for family get togethers pet friendly close to bus and shopping (RLNE3277520)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 W Mt Vernon
1120 West Mount Vernon Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1389 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath available now! - Don’t wait this Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home won’t last long! It’s minutes away from Campus and Downtown! It has a beautiful covered wrap around porch, Large Living room, Spacious New Kitchen with
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3232 W Latoka St
3232 West Latoka Street, Greene County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$650
Charming 4 bedroom house with attached garage hardwood and carpet big yard located near shopping close to bus line pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3338975)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3041 W Water St
3041 West Water Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$395
696 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house with ramp car port nice yard laundry room located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3338861)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2761 W Latoka St
2761 West Latoka Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Adorable 2 bedroom house double doors off kitchen big living room large deck fenced in back yard located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3335293)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 S Fort Ave
1700 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
Large 4 bedroom house with fire place fenced in back yard perfect for growing family close to shopping and bus (RLNE3308621)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2826 W Olive St
2826 West Olive Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
Homes and Apartments Some Utilities Paid Several Available Springfield and Surrounding Contact for List Seniors Welcome Military Discount Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2625756)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2850 W Elm St
2850 West Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
2 bedroom cute home! (RLNE4340723)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
845 S Clifton Ave
845 South Clifton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 3 bedroom house attached garage big yard great for family get togethers pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410341)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 W Olive St
1740 West Olive Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
charming 2 bedroom nice yard close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3309223)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 W Mount Vernon St
1116 West Mount Vernon Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
875 sqft
Warm and cozy 2 bedroom. Located in a quiet neighborhood.Great location for children and pets.Walking distance of Park ,Shopping and bus line (RLNE3275236)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
825 S Fort Ave
825 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Adorable 3 bedroom house Detached garage with storage room good size yard pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3407560)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
864 S Homewood Ave
864 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
charming 3 bedroom house hardwood carpet mix large kitchen large patio leading to bid yard pet friendly (RLNE3410512)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2901 W Grand St
2901 West Grand Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 story with 2 potentially 3 bedrooms nice yard located near shopping and bus line pet friendly (RLNE3272307)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 S Westwood Ave
2440 South Westwood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623248)
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
939 S Fort 939 S Fort
939 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
812 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! APPLY NOW!! 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - This home is being completely remodeled with New Everything!! Spacious Livingroom, Good size Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, 2 nice size bedrooms with extra built in storage in the hallway and