/
/
/
Evangel University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
52 Apartments For Rent Near Evangel University
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
7 Units Available
Rountree Area
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Parkwood
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$615
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Weller
1300 E Division St
1300 East Division Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment small yard and pet friendy (RLNE4340836)
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
1138 E Walnut
1138 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1138 E Walnut in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Phelps
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Robberson
2118 N Taylor Ave
2118 North Taylor Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1022 sqft
Coming Soon! Rent this Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house!! - Available in August This adorable home features hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. It has a large front patio for outdoor living along with a fenced in yard in the back.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Park
2426 E Commercial St
2426 East Commercial Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom house fireplace and hardwood floors nice yard close to shopping Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623231)
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
615 E Pacific St
615 East Pacific Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$850
2480 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom house big kitchen and dinning room nice yard pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3359026)
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cooper Park
1935 N Lone Pine Ave
1935 North Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 and Half bathroom house perfect for growing family Includes spiral stair case hardwood floors fireplace Large 2 car garage close to shopping and busline (RLNE3319457)
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Grant Beach
1313 W Central
1313 West Central Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1284 sqft
1313 W Central Available 04/26/20 - 1313 W.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Delaware
1420 S Pickwick Ave
1420 South Pickwick Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1164 sqft
1420 S Pickwick Ave Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom home - great location!! - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Port - Home Near Phelps Grove Park and Close Access to MSU, DRURY and OTC! It has Beautiful, Wood Floors, Central Heat/Air.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Robberson
2226 N Prospect
2226 North Prospect Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1212 sqft
Available Now Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - This Home will not last long....