169 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
9 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
8 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Parkwood
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
10 Units Available
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
16 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$571
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
5 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
4 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Rountree Area
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Doling Park
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
$550
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
5 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$570
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
9 Units Available
Parkwood
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Midtown
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$849
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
Springfield

July 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $703 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,213; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with St. Peters experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Springfield, Blue Springs, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.6%, 1.3%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $703 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

