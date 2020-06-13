Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Parkwood
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$616
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Meador Park
3 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Bradford Park
18 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$706
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Parkwood
10 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$620
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Downtown Springfield
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

Kickapoo
1 Unit Available
3317 S Jefferson Ave
3317 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
Enjoy this like-new all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in desirable south Springfield location. Visit www.springfield-property.com for info.

Phelps
1 Unit Available
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Springfield, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Springfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

