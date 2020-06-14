101 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO with garage

Apartment List
Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Downtown Springfield
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Downtown Springfield
6 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Downtown Springfield
2 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kickapoo
1 Unit Available
538 East LaSalle
538 East Lasalle Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1585 sqft
Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doling Park
1 Unit Available
428 W. Bell
428 West Bell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
COMING SOON!! - 3 bed, 2 bath 1,300 sq ft Nice ranch style home with spacious living room and kitchen. This home also has a 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frisco Highline
1 Unit Available
4239 W Maple St
4239 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
Cozy 2 bedroom house with attached garage and covered parking back patio big yard beautiful hardwood floors pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348038)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1018 N Brown Ave
1018 North Brown Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Great home with large yard and carport. (RLNE3268011)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fassknight
1 Unit Available
1700 S Fort Ave
1700 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
Large 4 bedroom house with fire place fenced in back yard perfect for growing family close to shopping and bus (RLNE3308621)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fassknight
1 Unit Available
1068 S Thelma Ave
1068 South Thelma Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
1316 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom pet friendly home. Large bay window with a lot of natural lighting. Plenty of room for a growing family. Great location close to shopping and bus line. (RLNE3274930)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tom Watkins
1 Unit Available
1734 W Atlantic St
1734 West Atlantic Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
adorable 3 bedroom house with garage and fenced in backyard close to shopping and bus (RLNE3270857)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seminole-Holland
1 Unit Available
1054 E Cherokee St
1054 East Cherokee Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
Brick home close to St Johns hospital, others available (RLNE3271960)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tom Watkins
1 Unit Available
2131 W Atlantic St
2131 West Atlantic Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$675
1670 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom with large family room nice size yard close to shopping (RLNE3322664)

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sequiota
1 Unit Available
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4219 sqft
- 3641 S.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mark Twain
1 Unit Available
2440 S Westwood Ave
2440 South Westwood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623248)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooper Park
1 Unit Available
2426 E Commercial St
2426 East Commercial Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$695
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom house fireplace and hardwood floors nice yard close to shopping Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623231)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meador Park
1 Unit Available
1036 E Morningside St
1036 East Morningside Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom house big deck leading to beautiful back yard pet friendly located near battlefield mall (RLNE3271945)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1334 N Warren Ave
1334 North Warren Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
cozy 2 bedroom house small front porch pet friendly close to bus line and shopping (RLNE3277112)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fassknight
1 Unit Available
1078 S Main Ave
1078 South Main Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 3 bedroom home detached garage fenced in yard pet friendly great location Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3780096)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weller
1 Unit Available
1007 N Fremont Ave
1007 North Fremont Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
Excellent location across from Springfield Armory, please call for details (RLNE3267884)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seminole-Holland
1 Unit Available
224 E. Seminole
224 East Seminole Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1844 sqft
Coming Soon!!! - 1844 sq ft 4 bed 1 1/2 bath 2 car garage Washer / Dryer hookups ***Refrigerator not included*** Schools: Holland Elementary Jarrett Middle Parkview High Rent: $950 Deposit: $900 Application Fee: $25 per person over the age of 18
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Springfield, MO

Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

