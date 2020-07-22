/
greene county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:04 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Greene County, MO📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$670
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
9 Units Available
Parkwood
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$610
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1284 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
6 Units Available
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
9 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$600
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1060 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
8 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
Rountree Area
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
13 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
8 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1225 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
10 Units Available
Doling Park
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
$550
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
5 Units Available
Parkwood
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
4 Units Available
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
5 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
5 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
3 Units Available
Robberson
Cedarwood Terrace Apartments
2244 N Cedarwood Ln, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$535
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedarwood Terrace Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers multiple floor plans, superior amenities, convenient location, and affordable monthly rent plans for qualifying low-income families and individuals.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Greene County area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Missouri State University-Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Springfield, Nixa, Carthage, Ozark, and Branson have apartments for rent.