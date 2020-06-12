Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

83 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
Bradford Park
16 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Mark Twain
6 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Parkwood
11 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Bradford Park
11 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
11 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
Parkwood
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Ewing
8 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Brentwood
8 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Meador Park
4 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Downtown Springfield
6 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Downtown Springfield
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Downtown Springfield
2 Units Available
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $702 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $702 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

