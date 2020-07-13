Heer's Luxury Living

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $250

fee: $150 1st pet 65lbs and under $250 2nd pet 65lbs and under. $350 pets 66lbs and up

limit: 2

rent: $25

restrictions: With two pets the second pet must be under 65lbs