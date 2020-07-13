All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like Heer's Luxury Living.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
Heer's Luxury Living
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Heer's Luxury Living

138 Park Central Sq · (417) 323-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Downtown Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 8

$765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 25

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heer's Luxury Living.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Heer's Luxury Living is Springfield's premier downtown community! Located on the northwest corner of the Square in the historic Heer's Building, this newly remodeled building offers you all the finest amenities as well as a top notch location. Come home to comfort and luxury living complete with quartz countertops, plank flooring, plush carpeting, fully equipped modern kitchens, tile inlaid bathrooms, in unit washer and dryers, and so much more. You can enjoy the community amenities like the rooftop terrace and clubhouse, Precor equipped fitness center, and theater. Employment opportunities are close to home with IntrinsiQ on the main level. Embrace urban lifestyle living with our five star concierge management philosophy. With twenty-four hour on call maintenance, help is only a click or call away. Luxury living and stunning views await you when you call Heer's Luxury Living your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150 1st pet 65lbs and under $250 2nd pet 65lbs and under. $350 pets 66lbs and up
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: With two pets the second pet must be under 65lbs
Cats
fee: $150 1st pet. $200 2nd pet
Parking Details: $30 a spot in city parking garage and $75 a spot in basement garage.
Storage Details: Storage bays - $15 for small. $25 for large.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heer's Luxury Living have any available units?
Heer's Luxury Living has 8 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Heer's Luxury Living have?
Some of Heer's Luxury Living's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heer's Luxury Living currently offering any rent specials?
Heer's Luxury Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heer's Luxury Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Heer's Luxury Living is pet friendly.
Does Heer's Luxury Living offer parking?
Yes, Heer's Luxury Living offers parking.
Does Heer's Luxury Living have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heer's Luxury Living offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heer's Luxury Living have a pool?
No, Heer's Luxury Living does not have a pool.
Does Heer's Luxury Living have accessible units?
Yes, Heer's Luxury Living has accessible units.
Does Heer's Luxury Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heer's Luxury Living has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Heer's Luxury Living?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery
Springfield, MO 65810
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St
Springfield, MO 65806
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity