Amenities
Heer's Luxury Living is Springfield's premier downtown community! Located on the northwest corner of the Square in the historic Heer's Building, this newly remodeled building offers you all the finest amenities as well as a top notch location. Come home to comfort and luxury living complete with quartz countertops, plank flooring, plush carpeting, fully equipped modern kitchens, tile inlaid bathrooms, in unit washer and dryers, and so much more. You can enjoy the community amenities like the rooftop terrace and clubhouse, Precor equipped fitness center, and theater. Employment opportunities are close to home with IntrinsiQ on the main level. Embrace urban lifestyle living with our five star concierge management philosophy. With twenty-four hour on call maintenance, help is only a click or call away. Luxury living and stunning views await you when you call Heer's Luxury Living your home!