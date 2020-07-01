/
/
ozark
139 Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO📍
4309 N. Penny Ct
4309 N Penny Ct, Ozark, MO
2 Bedrooms
$810
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Ozark for $810! - Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex! Home also features: 2 car garage, electric stove, dishwasher, central heat & air, washer/dryer hookups, allows pets, and more! $810 Rent $810 Security Deposit
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
863 South Dry Gulch Road
863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1642 sqft
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
524 S. Kendall St.
524 Kendall Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Loaded with Extras in Nixa - This home is loaded with sizzle and located in a convenient quiet subdivision in Nixa. The living room has 10' ceilings and a gas fireplace for a great accent.
3460 S Brunswick
3460 South Brunswick Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1340 sqft
- 3460 S.
808 Foxx Dr
808 Foxx Drive, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Massive 2/2/2 patio home in south Nixa! Must see this master suite! - Extremely nice and spacious patio home in south Nixa.
706 N Frank
706 Frank St, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation.
Sequiota
3641 S Elmview
3641 South Elmview Avenue, Springfield, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4219 sqft
- 3641 S.
286 W Canyon Ct
286 Canyon Court, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
286 W Canyon Ct Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING Home for Rent in NIXA!! - (RENTAL HOME TOURS WILL START ON 07/01/2020) 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home Large fenced in back yard Large Dogs welcome!!! Gas fireplace New roof put on 2017 New HVAC
Bradford Park
1459 E Powell St
1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1767 sqft
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large
Sequiota
3432 S Juniper
3432 Juniper Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1414 sqft
3432 S Juniper Available 07/11/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home in SE Springfield - All Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage Great South East Location Nice quiet neighborhood, Behind Fox Grape Fully fenced back yard Close to schools, restaurants and
305 E. Aspen Drive*
305 East Aspen Drive, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Available August 1st 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Nixa - Coming Soon!! Don’t wait Apply now....
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane
1659 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1820 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
1923 Holly Springs
1923 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
3120 sqft
1923 Holly Springs - Nixa, MO This beautiful all brick, finished walkout basement features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2-car garage.
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
Sequiota
3505 S. Juniper
3505 Juniper Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
- This 1450 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 3505 S JUNIPER AVE SPRINGFIELD, Missouri. NO PETS ALLOWED Photos of a like property No Pets Allowed (RLNE3815532)
Southern Hills
2920 E Inglewood Ct
2920 East Inglewood Court, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
- 2920 E Inglewood Newly remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and dryer connections Partial fence Pet friendly with approval (35 lbs and under and $25 pet rent per month per pet) Renters Insurance
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.
Sequiota
3419 S Glenview
3419 S Glen View Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
All brick 3 bed 2 bath in SE Springfield - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Newer wood laminate floors through living area. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully fenced backyard.
811 Scott Wayne Dr.
811 East Scott Wayne Drive, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Nixa. Fenced back yard - Coming Soon. Great location in Nixa. Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home in Nixa. Large fenced back yard.
