Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
66 Apartments For Rent Near Missouri State University-Springfield
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
9 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$709
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 10 at 09:45 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:36 AM
7 Units Available
Rountree Area
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
$650
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$625
4 Bedrooms
$550
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
990 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$610
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silver Springs Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
6 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Weller
1300 E Division St
1300 East Division Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment small yard and pet friendy (RLNE4340836)
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
West Central
Butterfield Trails
865 South Douglas Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
738 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butterfield Trails in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
1138 E Walnut
1138 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1138 E Walnut in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Phelps
1210 S Florence Ave
1210 South Florence Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Wont last long only $365.00 per bedroom. Must rent complete house. Cute 3 Bedroom Bungalow with a lovely open floor plan. Near Missouri State University (MSU), Mercy Hospital and Phelps Grove Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Robberson
2118 N Taylor Ave
2118 North Taylor Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1022 sqft
Coming Soon! Rent this Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house!! - Available in August This adorable home features hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout the home. It has a large front patio for outdoor living along with a fenced in yard in the back.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Meador Park
1318 E Rosebrier
1318 East Rosebrier Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$915
1320 sqft
1318 E Rosebrier Available 08/07/20 - 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
615 E Pacific St
615 East Pacific Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$850
2480 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom house big kitchen and dinning room nice yard pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3359026)
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Delaware
1420 S Pickwick Ave
1420 South Pickwick Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1164 sqft
1420 S Pickwick Ave Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom home - great location!! - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Port - Home Near Phelps Grove Park and Close Access to MSU, DRURY and OTC! It has Beautiful, Wood Floors, Central Heat/Air.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Central
942 S. Main Ave.
942 South Main Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1032 sqft
- 942 S.