Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

213 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Downtown Springfield
Mark Twain
Ewing
Midtown
Parkcrest
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Parkwood
6 Units Available
Parkwood Apartments
2650 North Barnes Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Parkwood Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes in Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy a nice dip in the community swimming pool or take a walk over to the community playground and doggy play park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$616
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Bradford Park
10 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$719
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Midtown
3 Units Available
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Meador Park
3 Units Available
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
Brentwood
9 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$580
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Bradford Park
18 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$706
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Ewing
8 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$610
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bear Garden in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Doling Park
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
7 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Parkwood
10 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$620
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Parkcrest
10 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Downtown Springfield
4 Units Available
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$570
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Walnut Place in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 10 at 09:45pm
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Downtown Springfield
3 Units Available
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Apple Court in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Springfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Springfield is $539, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $702.
Studio
$499
1 Bed
$539
2 Beds
$702
3+ Beds
$1,018

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $702 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $702 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Springfield?
    In Springfield, the median rent is $499 for a studio, $539 for a 1-bedroom, $702 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,018 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Springfield, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Springfield?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Springfield include Downtown Springfield, Mark Twain, Ewing, Midtown, and Parkcrest.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Springfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Missouri State University-Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Springfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Nixa, Ozark, Republic, and Branson.

