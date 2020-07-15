10 Studio Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
7 Units Available
Rountree Area
Boomer Town
824 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boomer Town in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
Greenway Studios
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
350 sqft
Greenway Studios is Springfield's premier micro-efficiency apartment community! These stunning apartment homes are located just moments from OTC, MSU, Evangel and Drury University.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
4 Units Available
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$849
376 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Galloway Creek in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Parkcrest
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$570
515 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
9 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$709
446 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
9 Units Available
Doling Park
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
$750
334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
8 Units Available
Parkwood
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$615
655 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Weller
940 E Webster St
940 E Webster St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$675
350 sqft
Fully Furnished Suites Available! - Fully furnished suites! Everything is included, from linens, to furniture and even kitchen utensils! (RLNE3466833)
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $703 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,213; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with St. Peters experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Springfield, Blue Springs, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.6%, 1.3%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $703 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

