Last updated June 13 2020
171 Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
286 W Canyon Ct
286 Canyon Court, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
286 W Canyon Ct Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING Home for Rent in NIXA!! - (RENTAL HOME TOURS WILL START ON 07/01/2020) 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home Large fenced in back yard Large Dogs welcome!!! Gas fireplace New roof put on 2017 New HVAC
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd
740 Gallup Hill Road, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Nixa Subdivision - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now! This one will go fast! The home features a very spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
706 N Frank
706 Frank St, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation.
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane
1659 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1820 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
1004 Glen Oaks
1004 Glen Oaks Dr, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very close to Matthews Elementary! Open Floorplan! Huge yard with mature trees and privacy fence. More photos coming soon. Please see detailed description below.
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
811 Scott Wayne Dr.
811 East Scott Wayne Drive, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Nixa. Fenced back yard - Coming Soon. Great location in Nixa. Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home in Nixa. Large fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Nixa
706 Montego St.
706 N Montego St, Fremont Hills, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1519 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage in Nixa - This is a beautiful brand new home in the Old Castle Estate Subdivision in northeast Nixa. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and one bath on one end and master suite on the other.
1905 Holly Springs
1905 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1232 sqft
1905 Holly Springs, Nixa This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage! It is 1,232 square feet. Nixa Schools NO PETS! Rent is $895, due on the 1st of every month.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Verified
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$719
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kickapoo
538 East LaSalle
538 East Lasalle Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1585 sqft
Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South.
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D
4131 South Glenn Avenue, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4131 S. Glenn Ave., Unit D Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom town home available now! Completely remodeled! - Very nice Town homes in Wilson Creek Subdivision - 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms.
1005 N Misouri Dr.
1005 N Missouri Dr, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
1005 N Misouri Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Duplex in Ozark MO Available July ! - This duplex features open floor plan with spray foam insulation between units for sound reduction. Laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms.
2782 W. Lasalle
2782 West Lasalle Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
3 Car Garage " Great Southwest Location " by Chesterfield Village - This home boasts of Fresh Paint, New Flooring in the Main Great Room & Halls, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry area and all Baths, Carpet only in Bedrooms.
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southside
4816 S. Ash
4816 South Ash Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
COMING SOON! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1,120 square feet and will be available by June 30th. Rent is $900, due on the 1st of every month. Pets negotiable.
Lake Springfield
1745 E. Cardinal
1745 East Cardinal Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1576 sqft
1745 E Cardinal This beautiful home is located in Ravenwood subdivision. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. There are two living areas, as well as a dining room. The neighborhood is quiet and very well kept.
Southside
1331 East Sammy Lane
1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors.
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Nixa, the median rent is $608 for a studio, $657 for a 1-bedroom, $855 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,240 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nixa, check out our monthly Nixa Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Nixa area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Missouri State University-Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nixa from include Springfield, Ozark, Republic, and Branson.