/
/
/
mark twain
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM
205 Apartments for rent in Mark Twain, Springfield, MO
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1223 West Sunset Street
1223 West Sunset Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$620
940 sqft
This is a great duplex unit with a 1 car attached garage. New insulation in the attic are all added bonuses for this property. New insulation brings the duplex up to 38-R Factor standard for excellent energy efficiency.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 S Westwood Ave
2440 South Westwood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2623248)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1333 W. Meadowbrook Circle
1333 Meadowbrook Cir, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3Br, 2Ba, 2Car, New Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring No Carpet! - This Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home Boast of New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank Flooring (No Carpet), New Lights, Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace,
Results within 1 mile of Mark Twain
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
7 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$570
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 S Newton Ave
1350 South Newton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
Cozy 3 bedroom house large yard great for family get togethers pet friendly close to bus and shopping (RLNE3277520)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1068 S Thelma Ave
1068 South Thelma Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
1316 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom pet friendly home. Large bay window with a lot of natural lighting. Plenty of room for a growing family. Great location close to shopping and bus line. (RLNE3274930)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1036 E Morningside St
1036 East Morningside Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
1152 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom house big deck leading to beautiful back yard pet friendly located near battlefield mall (RLNE3271945)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1019 S. Missouri Ave.
1019 South Missouri Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
Close to Missouri State University! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom for $925 - Nice spilt bedroom floor plan with many amenities. High efficiency all electric home with lower utility bills. Trash service included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3317 S Jefferson Ave
3317 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
Enjoy this like-new all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in desirable south Springfield location. Visit www.springfield-property.com for info.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 S Fort Ave
1700 South Fort Avenue, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$800
Large 4 bedroom house with fire place fenced in back yard perfect for growing family close to shopping and bus (RLNE3308621)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3429 S Broadway
3429 South Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Kickapoo schools, 3 BR 2 BA fenced yard, $1395! - This larger very nice home is situated on a nicely landscaped lot with a fenced yard. Beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedroom suite, and very close to the elementary school and Wal-Mart.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1078 S Main Ave
1078 South Main Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 3 bedroom home detached garage fenced in yard pet friendly great location Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3780096)
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1434 S Kimbrough
1434 South Kimbrough Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1478 sqft
1434 S Kimbrough Available 05/26/20 - (RLNE5466771)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3302 S. Jefferson
3302 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1522 sqft
Newly Remodeled, Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Living Areas, Great Southside Location - This home has just been finished with new flooring, new cabinets, new paint throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3066 S Franklin Ave.
3066 South Franklin Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedroom home with 2 living areas in Kickapoo Schools for $950! - Nice 3 bedroom home that backs up to a park! On a dead end street, this home has 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3225 S Kimbrough Ct
3225 S Kimbrough Ct, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1605 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3225 S Kimbrough Ct - Property Id: 316387 This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is fully equipped with all stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring throughout, fireplace, very spacious rooms, walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Mark Twain
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!