Apartment List
/
MO
/
springfield
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

22 Cheap Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Beach
1 Unit Available
916 W Calhoun St
916 West Calhoun Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$475
500 sqft
Calhoun - Property Id: 94439 Updated 4 plex across from the park and the boys and girls club. Tenants pay electric, owner pays water/sewer/trash. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2850 W Elm St
2850 West Elm Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
2 bedroom cute home! (RLNE4340723)

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tom Watkins
1 Unit Available
2211 W Atlantic St
2211 West Atlantic Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$425
Perfect for 1! 1 bedroom 1 bath (RLNE4340619)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
2660 W Phelps St
2660 West Phelps Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
Cozy 2 bedroom small front porch nice yard located near shopping and bus lin (RLNE4340706)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Beach
1 Unit Available
1520 W Division St
1520 West Division Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Excellent starter home! This home has 3 bedrooms and a formal dining and a large fenced in yard for your pet!! (RLNE4337815)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
2252 N Lyon Ave
2252 North Lyon Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$450
adorable 2 bedroom nice yard close to bus line and shopping (RLNE4340659)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central
1 Unit Available
727 S Douglas Ave
727 South Douglas Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$495
Cozy 2 bedroom with basement mix of hardwood and carpet cute yard pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3399899)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Central
1 Unit Available
536 S Broadway Ave
536 South Broadway Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$495
charming 3 bedroom house small front porch nice yard pet friendly located near shopping and bus line (RLNE3356884)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
3041 W Water St
3041 West Water Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$395
696 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house with ramp car port nice yard laundry room located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3338861)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3219 N Howard Ave
3219 North Howard Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$400
charming 2 bedroom home front porch pet friendly located near shopping close to bus (RLNE3338940)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Acres - Bissett
1 Unit Available
2730 W Chestnut St
2730 West Chestnut Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$450
525 sqft
cozy 2 bedroom house large yard located near shopping and bus pet friendly (RLNE3333412)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2936 W Lombard St
2936 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
1440 sqft
Spacious 2 story 2 bedroom house large yard located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line (RLNE3338019)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2761 W Latoka St
2761 West Latoka Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Adorable 2 bedroom house double doors off kitchen big living room large deck fenced in back yard located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3335293)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robberson
1 Unit Available
2149 N National Ave
2149 North National Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
charming 2 bedroom house big front porch nice yard close to shopping (RLNE3322692)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tom Watkins
1 Unit Available
1910 W Thoman St
1910 West Thoman Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
charming 2 bedroom nice yard located near bus line and shopping (RLNE3309469)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1901 W Lynn St
1901 West Lynn Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
912 sqft
charming 2 bedroom home nice yard close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3309454)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1740 W Olive St
1740 West Olive Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
charming 2 bedroom nice yard close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3309223)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robberson
1 Unit Available
1675 E Dale St
1675 East Dale Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
Charming 2 bedroom house small front porch large back yard for family get togethers close to shopping and bus (RLNE3308474)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of the Westside
1 Unit Available
1334 N Warren Ave
1334 North Warren Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
cozy 2 bedroom house small front porch pet friendly close to bus line and shopping (RLNE3277112)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
2901 W Grand St
2901 West Grand Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 story with 2 potentially 3 bedrooms nice yard located near shopping and bus line pet friendly (RLNE3272307)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robberson
1 Unit Available
2258 N Weller Ave
2258 North Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
1016 sqft
Homes and Apartments Several Available Some Utilities Paid Seniors Welcome Military Discount Owner Carry Contact for List (RLNE2622921)

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Grant Beach
1 Unit Available
1421 W Hovey
1421 West Hovey Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$450
720 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. This home rents for $450 a month with a $450 deposit. It is a 12 month lease then continues month to month. This property is pet friendly with an additional deposit.

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $540 for a one-bedroom apartment and $702 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $702 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringfield 3 BedroomsSpringfield Accessible ApartmentsSpringfield Apartments with Balcony
    Springfield Apartments with GarageSpringfield Apartments with GymSpringfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with PoolSpringfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Springfield Cheap PlacesSpringfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Furnished ApartmentsSpringfield Luxury PlacesSpringfield Pet Friendly PlacesSpringfield Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nixa, MOOzark, MO
    Republic, MO
    Branson, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
    MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
    Bradford ParkDoling Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Drury UniversityEvangel University
    Ozarks Technical Community College
    Missouri State University-Springfield