Last updated June 14 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MO with gym

1 of 21

Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
$640
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Ewing

Last updated June 14
Ewing
10 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$610
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Mark Twain

Last updated June 14
Mark Twain
5 Units Available
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Ewing

Last updated June 14
Ewing
6 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Brentwood

Last updated June 14
Brentwood
9 Units Available
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$580
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
897 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14
Bradford Park
10 Units Available
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
$719
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ewing

Last updated June 14
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
1 of 45

Last updated June 14
Bradford Park
17 Units Available
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$706
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1134 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Ewing

Last updated June 14
Ewing
5 Units Available
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$731
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Parkcrest

Last updated June 14
Parkcrest
11 Units Available
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1125 sqft
Welcome home to Battlefield Park Apartments. Relax by the sparkling water of the pool, work off your stress in the fitness center, stay tan year round in the tanning beds, enjoy a smoothie at the smoothie bar or catch the shuttle to MSU.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mark Twain

Last updated June 14
Mark Twain
10 Units Available
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$616
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
1 of 35

Last updated June 14
Doling Park
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northgate Apartments in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mark Twain

Last updated June 14
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1188 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
7 Units Available
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
$575
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
Watermill Park offers comfort, style and peace. Featuring spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, this property has it all.
Parkwood

Last updated June 14
Parkwood
8 Units Available
Coryell Courts
2020 E Kerr St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$620
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1227 sqft
Coryell Courts is located in North Springfield and offers luxurious apartment home living.
1 of 20

Last updated June 10
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14
Downtown Springfield
6 Units Available
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1167 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
1 of 6

Last updated June 12
Downtown Springfield
Contact for Availability
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$675
4 Bedrooms
$609
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,

1 of 11

Downtown Springfield
Downtown Springfield
1 Unit Available
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B
350 South John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1458 sqft
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Springfield, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Springfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

