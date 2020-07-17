Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large bedrooms, along with a third room that could be used as a 3rd Bedroom, Sunroom, or Second Living Area! Formal Dining with Large Windows to let in lots of natural light. Kitchen features Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher - with large pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. Handicap accessible garage & master shower! Washer & Dryer included for tenant use. Large closets! Fenced backyard and storage shed. Pets negotiable. Very Clean Home!



Cowden Elementary School

Pershing Middle School

Kickapoo High School



Room Dimensions:

Living Room: 19.5x14.1

Kitchen: 11.9x9.6

Kitchen/Dining Area: 11.3x9.6

Bedroom 1: 12x11.5

Bedroom 2: 14.11x13.10



