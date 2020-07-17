All apartments in Springfield
1459 E Powell St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1459 E Powell St

1459 East Powell Street · (417) 830-6020
Location

1459 East Powell Street, Springfield, MO 65804
Bradford Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1459 E Powell St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
1459 E Powell St Available 08/01/20 Great Location! Great Schools! Beautiful, Well-Kept Neighborhood! - Great South Location & Schools - only a couple miles from Hospitals & Shopping! Patio Home featuring over 1700 sq ft of living space! 2 large bedrooms, along with a third room that could be used as a 3rd Bedroom, Sunroom, or Second Living Area! Formal Dining with Large Windows to let in lots of natural light. Kitchen features Stove, Fridge & Dishwasher - with large pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. Handicap accessible garage & master shower! Washer & Dryer included for tenant use. Large closets! Fenced backyard and storage shed. Pets negotiable. Very Clean Home!

Cowden Elementary School
Pershing Middle School
Kickapoo High School

Room Dimensions:
Living Room: 19.5x14.1
Kitchen: 11.9x9.6
Kitchen/Dining Area: 11.3x9.6
Bedroom 1: 12x11.5
Bedroom 2: 14.11x13.10

(RLNE2656760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 E Powell St have any available units?
1459 E Powell St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 E Powell St have?
Some of 1459 E Powell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 E Powell St currently offering any rent specials?
1459 E Powell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 E Powell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 E Powell St is pet friendly.
Does 1459 E Powell St offer parking?
Yes, 1459 E Powell St offers parking.
Does 1459 E Powell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 E Powell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 E Powell St have a pool?
No, 1459 E Powell St does not have a pool.
Does 1459 E Powell St have accessible units?
Yes, 1459 E Powell St has accessible units.
Does 1459 E Powell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 E Powell St has units with dishwashers.
