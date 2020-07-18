All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 1318 E Rosebrier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
1318 E Rosebrier
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1318 E Rosebrier

1318 East Rosebrier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Meador Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1318 East Rosebrier Street, Springfield, MO 65804
Meador Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1318 E Rosebrier Available 08/07/20 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage
Hardwood/carpet flooring
Large living area
Lots of kitchen cabinet space
Includes fridge, stove, and dishwasher
Washer/dryer hookups
Central heat and air
Pet friendly with approval
Chain link fenced back yard
Located near Batttlefield Mall
Renter’s Insurance Required

Suggested- https://www.epremiuminsurance.com/

AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
Jamie@athomehere.com
CELL 417-763-2093

(RLNE5917712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 E Rosebrier have any available units?
1318 E Rosebrier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 E Rosebrier have?
Some of 1318 E Rosebrier's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 E Rosebrier currently offering any rent specials?
1318 E Rosebrier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 E Rosebrier pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 E Rosebrier is pet friendly.
Does 1318 E Rosebrier offer parking?
Yes, 1318 E Rosebrier offers parking.
Does 1318 E Rosebrier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 E Rosebrier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 E Rosebrier have a pool?
No, 1318 E Rosebrier does not have a pool.
Does 1318 E Rosebrier have accessible units?
No, 1318 E Rosebrier does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 E Rosebrier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 E Rosebrier has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery
Springfield, MO 65810
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd
Springfield, MO 65807
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St
Springfield, MO 65807
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Walnut Place
527 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Branson, MORepublic, MO
Lebanon, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownMeador ParkBradford Park
Doling ParkParkwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield