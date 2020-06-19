844 Waterbury Falls Drive

Amenities

Ideal professional or medical office space is available for build-out to your exact office needs. This upper level space has had recent improvements. The interior perimeter walls were insulated & recently added electric service, drywall & paint. In addition, the hall bathrooms were added for the entire upper level. The space available is approximately 4,450 sf space. This space has its own kitchenette and its own private bathroom, in addition to bathrooms and a drinking fountain in the hallway. The Full Service Lease Rate includes a "white box" with existing insulated perimeter walls, flooring & drop ceiling with lighting. The upper level is accessed by atrium stairs or by elevator. Restaurants, hotels, and BJC Progress West Hospital are nearby. Fast growing area with quick & easy access to I-64, I-70, and MO-364. The St. Charles County Outpatient Clinic for the VA St. Louis Health Care System is located on the main floor.