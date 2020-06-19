All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

844 Waterbury Falls Drive

844 Waterbury Falls Drive · (636) 448-5171
Location

844 Waterbury Falls Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Ideal professional or medical office space is available for build-out to your exact office needs. This upper level space has had recent improvements. The interior perimeter walls were insulated & recently added electric service, drywall & paint. In addition, the hall bathrooms were added for the entire upper level. The space available is approximately 4,450 sf space. This space has its own kitchenette and its own private bathroom, in addition to bathrooms and a drinking fountain in the hallway. The Full Service Lease Rate includes a "white box" with existing insulated perimeter walls, flooring & drop ceiling with lighting. The upper level is accessed by atrium stairs or by elevator. Restaurants, hotels, and BJC Progress West Hospital are nearby. Fast growing area with quick & easy access to I-64, I-70, and MO-364. The St. Charles County Outpatient Clinic for the VA St. Louis Health Care System is located on the main floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive have any available units?
844 Waterbury Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in O'Fallon, MO.
Is 844 Waterbury Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 Waterbury Falls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Waterbury Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive does offer parking.
Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Waterbury Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Waterbury Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
