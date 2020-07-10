All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 13 2019

9818 Bennington Ave

9818 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9818 Bennington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this eclectic little gem. This beautifully remodeled home is less than 10 mins from I-470 which definitely makes that morning commute to work easier.

Application takes 3-5 business day to process

Phone calls will be returned within 24 hours

For faster response please email leasing@sbdhousing.com with any questions

Schedule a tour today!

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 Bennington Ave have any available units?
9818 Bennington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9818 Bennington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9818 Bennington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 Bennington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9818 Bennington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9818 Bennington Ave offer parking?
No, 9818 Bennington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9818 Bennington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 Bennington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 Bennington Ave have a pool?
No, 9818 Bennington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9818 Bennington Ave have accessible units?
No, 9818 Bennington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 Bennington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9818 Bennington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9818 Bennington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9818 Bennington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

