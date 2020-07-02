9815 James A Reed Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed 2 bath house is located close to restaurants, and more!



This house gives you a unique opportunity. The mother-in-law suite features a bedroom, kitchen, and a full bath. Everything has been updated from the flooring to the fixtures. Also, there are laundry hookups. The main part of the house features brand new fixtures and fresh paint. The bathroom has been updated with new vanity, shower walls, and more! The big backyard is great for pets and has a shed for extra storage!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.